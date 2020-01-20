|
Donald Hauck
July 20, 1935 - January 16, 2020
West End, NC
"An extraordinary life is made of thousands of amazing moments"
Donald Edward Hauck, a long-time educator and devoted sports enthusiast, passed away on January 16th, 2020 at home with his family.
Don was born to Elizabeth and Donald Hauck on July 20th, 1935 and lived his childhood in Park Ridge, NJ.
He was married to his high school sweetheart, "my greatest passion in life", Mary Burlington for almost 60 years. They moved to Pine Bush, NY in 1960 where they built a home, raised 3 wonderful daughters and built an amazing community of friends. Don proudly served his country in the active Army & Army Reserve and was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge #1097, Middletown, NY. He shared his love of tennis and skiing with many friends, and was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed golf, hunting and fishing.
Don graduated from Davis and Elkins College, West Virginia and was an active member of Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity, Gamma Delta Chapter.
He began his career at Pine Bush school district in 1960. Don taught in the junior and senior high schools. He introduced the track program and worked as head track coach from 1962-66 and head football coach from 1966-71. His "kick 'em in the butt, pat 'em on the back" approach lead Pine Bush to win its Ulster County Athletic League football championship. In 1973 Don became assistant principal at Pine Bush High School. He went on to become the principal of Crispell Middle school in 1976 until retirement.
In 2001, Don and Mary moved to Seven Lakes West, NC. Don was a member of Our Lady of the Americas Catholic Church where he served as an usher and was on the Seven Lakes West ARC, Architecture Review Board.
His daughters and their families, Cynthia Torres & Mike Proffitt, Christopher Torres, Mathew & wife Laura Torres and their son Zephaniah, Jill and Christoph Spaeh, Calvin, Phyllis & Oliver Spaeh, and Patricia & Victor Chaffiot, Luc and Sammy Chaffiot, all cherish their wonderful memories and are grateful to have had him as a big part of their lives for so long. Don's sister and brother-in law Gayle and Danny Fletcher share in sadness from their home in Newburg, NY.
A mass will be held 11 am Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Our Lady of the Americas Catholic Church, 298 Farmers Market Road, Biscoe, NC 27229. The family will be greeting guests prior to the mass from 10:15 -10:45 am. Inurnment will be at the Seven Lakes Cemetery and Columbarium, Seven Lakes, Moore County, North Carolina
In leu of flowers, the family wishes a donation in memory of Don to Our Lady of the Americas or to The Foundations, (in Orange County) a service in Sullivan and Orange Counties New York who enable over 2,000 people with developmental disabilities to live as valued members of our community. https://www.arcsullivanorange.org/ways-to-give/donate-now.html
