Donald J. Anderson
1936 - 2020
Donald J. Anderson
October 3, 1936 - October 18, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Donald J. Anderson, 84, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. The son of the late Grover and Margaret (Murphy) Anderson, he was born in Cornwall, NY.
Donald was a graduate of Newburgh Free Academy, attended Mt. St. Mary College, and proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1959-1962. Donald will best be remembered for his love for his family (especially his grandchildren!), his love of reading – and daily trips to the library, his interest in historical Newburgh, his sense of humor, and his outrageous comments.
Survivors include his sons, Richard Anderson and his wife, Kristy, and Paul Anderson and his wife, Christine, all of Newburgh; his siblings, Hilliard "Buddy" Anderson of Newburgh, Gerald Anderson of Virginia, and Judith Case of Newburgh; his grandchildren, Katherine, Jack and Nicolas Anderson, all of Newburgh; and several nieces and nephews. Donald was predeceased by his wife, Ernestine Anderson; his sister, Patricia Corrado, and his brother, Howard Anderson.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 26 at Brooks Funeral Home, Newburgh. Due to occupancy restrictions please be aware a wait time may be necessary, and masks are required at all times. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday at Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home
OCT
27
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Calvary Cemetery
