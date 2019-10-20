|
Donald J. Belz
March 22, 1931 - October 19, 2019
Pine Bush, NY
On Saturday, October 19, 2019, Donald Joseph Belz, loving husband and dear friend, passed away at the age of 88. Donald was born on March 22, 1931 in Astoria, Queens, New York to William Joseph and Jeanette Catherine (Murray) Belz.
A highly decorated veteran and hero of the Korean and Vietnam Wars, Donald served in the U.S. Army for 22 years. He retired in 1974 with the titles of Staff Sergeant and Master Paratrooper. On March 1, 1970, Donald married the love of his life, Geraldine M. (Crawford) Filip, and moved to her childhood home at 58 North Street, Pine Bush, New York. Donald was the owner of Pine Bush Auto Parts and very proud to have been the first business in town to use a computer.
An active community and church member, Donald was an altar server and Eucharistic Minister at The Church of the Infant Saviour. When his wife Geraldine was moved to Montgomery Nursing Home, Donald spent many hours there volunteering, and visiting with the residents. Donald, affectionately known as Buddy by his family, a nickname given to him by his mother as a child, loved technology and enthusiastically collected many computer and electronic gadgets as they were introduced. In his younger days, Donald enjoyed walking the mountains around his home. He loved the town of Pine Bush and its residents. Donald will especially be remembered by his long-time care giver and best friend Debbie Janel Hauser who enjoyed his company and tirelessly saw to his care and comfort for many years. Donald adored Debbie and saw her as the child he never had.
Donald is predeceased by his father, William, mother, Jeanette, and sister, Marie who died in 1937 at the age of seven. He is survived by a stepson, John Filip and his wife, Joan and their children, and Donald's cousins, Barbara (Weber) Sullivan and Charles Weber and their children, as well as the daughter of his heart, Debbie Janel Hauser.
Donald will be fondly remembered for his sense of humor, kindness, and generosity. Sleep well, dream sweet. You are loved.
Friends and family may visit on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc., 1525 Burlingham Rd., Pine Bush, NY. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at The Church of the Infant Saviour, 22 Holland Ave., Pine Bush, NY.
Donald's wishes were to be cremated and his ashes interred next to his beloved wife, Geraldine. Interment will take place on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at New Prospect Cemetery with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Donald's name to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
