Donald J. Moran
July 19, 1934 - June 3, 2020
Goshen, NY
Donald J. Moran of Goshen passed away on June 3, 2020 in Valley View Center in Goshen, NY. He was 85.
The son of the late George and Irene Patterson Moran, he was born on July 19, 1934 in Yonkers, NY.
He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. Donald was a CPA and retired accountant for the Village of Nyack, NY. He was a past president of the Rotary Club.
Survivors include his children: Virginia Creavy, Eileen Conklin, Donald Moran Jr. and Elizabeth Johannes. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Services with Military honors were held on Monday, June 9, 2020. Burial was in the Orange County Veterans Cemetery in Goshen, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's R.C. Church in Goshen, NY.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.