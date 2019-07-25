|
Donald J. Pomeroy
July 19, 1959 - July 24, 2019
Ellenville, NY
Donald J. Pomeroy of Ellenville, NY passed away on July 24, 2019 at the age of 80. He was born in Ellenville, NY on May 9, 1939, the son of Edsel and Ruth (neé Potter) Pomeroy. On July 19, 1959 he married Adelaide "Pat" Davidson and they were blessed with five children.
Don worked most of his life as a mechanic for the Town of Wawarsing and retired as the Highway Superintendent. He also owned several small companies throughout his life including Don's Paving. Don enjoyed playing guitar and listening to country music, and was often heard singing a Hank Williams song.
Don is survived by his children: James (Meredith), Kenneth (Steven), Dena Buddington (Bryan), Craig (Tanya), and Lucas Pomeroy (Jessica); siblings: Edsel Jr. (Louis), Joseph (Kathy), Jon (Carol), and Carol Shamro; and six grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Pat in 2006, and siblings: Thomas, Charles, Beverly, Maryetta, and Janice.
A memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 28th at the Loucks Funeral Home, 79 Main St, Ellenville, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in his name to a .
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 25 to July 26, 2019