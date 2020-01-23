|
|
Donald J. Rist
September 29, 1948 - January 21, 2020
Washingtonville, NY
Donald J. Rist, 71 of Washingtonville, NY passed away surrounded by his family on January 21, 2020.
He was born in Suffern, NY on September 29, 1948 to Margaret and James F. Rist, Sr.
He graduated from North Rockland High School and went on to serve in the United States Navy from 1968 – 1971 and then served two years in the Navy Reserves until 1973. After receiving an honorable discharge, he went on to work for Orange and Rockland Utilities for 30 years.
He married Andrea Flescher on May 6, 1973. They moved to Washingtonville in 1978 where they raised their two children.
He is survived by his wife at home; his daughters, Donna Thom and her husband, Shawn, Lori-Ann Pentz and her husband, William; nine grandchildren: Christina Pentz, Kylie Thom, Emily Pentz, Neil Coyne, Austin Thom, Caitlyn Coyne, Marissa Watroba and Jason Thom, Hanna Watroba. He is also survived by his sister, Delores Tiner; his brother and sister-in-law, Martin and Annemarie Rist who both still reside in Rockland County. Donald is also survived by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Donald is predeceased by his parents; his brother, James F. Rist Jr., and his wife, Jean and his other brother, Thomas Rist and brother in-law, Louis Tiner.
Services will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020 at David T. Ferguson Funeral Home in Washingtonville, NY. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at St. Mary's R.C. Church. Burial to follow at the Veteran's Cemetery in Goshen, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or in Donald's name.
Arrangements under the direction of David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North St., Washingtonville, NY 10992. 845-357-0423.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020