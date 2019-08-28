|
Donald Joseph Ellison
May 30, 1948 - August 27, 2019
Bullville, NY
Donald Joseph Ellison, a lifetime area resident, died on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at his home following a long battle with cancer. He was 71.
The son of the late Walter and Mary Stanton Ellison, he was born on May 30, 1948 in Port Jervis, NY. Don graduated from Port Jervis High School Class of 1967. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War until 1972. He married Cynthia Langbein on August 25, 1973 at North Congregational Church. Don studied Nursing at Orange County Community College, earning his degree in 1975. He worked as a Registered Nurse at Orange Regional Medical Center for 35 years. He was awarded the Trilogy Award for being a Nurse of Distinction. Don brought his hard work ethic and energy to all of his endeavors. He never said no to anyone and no one was a stranger to him. He gave himself generously to his family, friends and community.
He was a dedicated member of Bullville Fire Department for 42 years, he was Fireman of the year in both 1995 and 2003. During his firematic career, he served as president, Secretary, Past President and Past Secretary. He was a member and Past Commander and Past Quarter Master of the American Legion Post 151; member, Past commander and Past Quartermaster of VFW Post 692 in Middletown and Past County Quartermaster. Don also volunteered for many years as the caretaker of Circleville Cemetery. He was a member of the O.C. Bike Club and enjoyed being out the road on his bike or in his beloved Mustang.
He is survived by his loving wife Cynthia at home; his sons, Jeffrey and his wife Lindsey of Leaksville, MS, and Marc and his partner Ramon Ruiz of Goshen; and his mother-in-law Christine Langbein. He is also survived by his brother Kenneth of Ridgebury; sisters-in-law, Joanne Jones, Nancy Ellison and Diana Ellison and brother-in-law Stephen Langbein and his wife Cindy; three grandchildren Gianna, Elijah and Jacob Harvison; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, August 30 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 31 at Circleville Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 890 Goshen Turnpike, Middletown, NY 10941 in Circleville, NY. Burial with Military honors will be immediately following in the Ellison family plot.
Memorial contributions in Don's name may be made to one of his favorite organizations, The Middletown VFW Post 692, Circleville Presbyterian Church, 890 Goshen Turnpike, Middletown, NY 10941 or the Bullville Fire Department 2891 NY-17K, Bullville, NY 10915.
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019