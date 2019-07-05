|
|
Donald Justin Dell
June 7, 1923 - June 30, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Donald Justin Dell, 96, a life-long area resident and a retired Transmission Technologist for Texaco Laboratories in Beacon after thirty years of service, entered into rest on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at home.
The son of Robert Henry and Florence Emily (Woolsey) Dell, Donald was born in Newburgh on Thursday, June 7, 1923.
Donald was proud to serve our great nation as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army during WWII. He was stationed in Luzon, New Guinea with the 1875th Engineer Aviation Battalion.
On April 30, 1949, Donald married his beloved Lucille J. (Ruscitti) Dell. Lucille predeceased Donald in 2008. Donald was a life member of St George's Episcopal Church, Newburgh, having served in his youth as an Altar Boy. He was also a member of the choir boys as well as treasurer. Donald was also past President of The Patriotic Order Sons of America.
Donald's survivors include his loving children, Debhra Kirkpatrick and her husband, Thomas of Saratoga Springs, NY and Denise Davis and her husband, Jay of New Windsor; grandchildren Christopher Shader and his wife, Kelley of Schodack , NY, Justin Shader of Albany, NY, Brian Davis and his wife, Tiffany of New Windsor, Robert Davis and Jay Davis Jr. of New Windsor; great-grandchildren, Nathan Shader, Matthew Shader, Skylar Davis, Kilian Davis and Finn Davis; his sisters, Jean Saunders, of the Town of Newburgh and Dorothy Northrup of Montgomery, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to his parents, Robert and Florence and his loving wife, Lucille, Donald was predeceased by his son, Allen M. Dell, brothers, Robert H. Dell, Jr., Harold R. Dell, and Sister, Ruth Tesman.
A special thanks to the nurses Marychris & Laurie and social worker Donna who worked for Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties. The care they gave our father was exceptional.
Memorial Visitation will be celebrated on Friday, July 12 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Avenue, Newburgh. A Memorial Service will be celebrated at 1:30. Inurnment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations in Donald's memory may be sent to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Ct, Newburgh, NY 12550.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 5 to July 7, 2019