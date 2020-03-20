|
Donald McNeal
August 26, 1957 - March 17, 2020
Hopewell Junction, New York
Donald C. McNeal, 62, an area resident for 25 years, died on March 17, 2020 at home. He previously lived in the Bronx.
Donald was born in the Bronx on August 26, 1957. He was an avid animal lover who owned and operated the New Windsor Barkery and the Beacon Barkery. He had also worked as a self-employed exterminator and for Orkin/Craig Thomas Pest Control. He also enjoyed playing the drums.
On August 21, 1982 at SS Philips and James Church in the Bronx, he married Arlene (Golpe) McNeal. His wife of 38 years survives at home. He is also survived by his sons, Donald C. McNeal III and his wife, Julie of Wappingers Falls and Jonathan E. McNeal of Hopewell Junction; and a host of friends. Donald was predeceased by his mother, Sandra (Gruby) Redman and his grandparents, Kathryn and Leonard Gruby.
Due to the recent Coronavirus pandemic, the family will have calling hours, a funeral service and inurnment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery at a later date.
Due to the recent Coronavirus pandemic, the family will have calling hours, a funeral service and inurnment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery at a later date.
