Donald Milton Parker, Sr.
June 29, 1946 - May 2, 2020
Maybrook, NY
Donald Milton Parker Sr., formerly of the area, passed away in Lake Katrine, NY on May 2, 2020. He was 73. Donald was born to Milton and Eva James Ward Parker on June 29, 1946. He was born in Maybrook, NY.
Donald worked at Stamp Plate in Wallkill for many years. He enjoyed singing and playing his guitar.
Donald is survived by his long time companion, Rolinda Scott of Wurstboro, NY; his sons, Donald Milton Parker Jr. (Taleeya) of Pine Bush, NY, Justin Parker (Traci) of Flint, MI, John Eickmeyer of Pittsburgh, PA; his daughters, Denise Frost (Thomas) of New Paltz, NY, Gloria Barnhart (Mark) of Walden, NY; his brother, Richard Parker of Florida; sister, Diane Berg of Texas; many grandchildren; and great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Memorial Services for Donald will be announced at a later date.
Contributions may be made in Donald's name to the American Lung Association.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc., 39 Orchard St., Walden, NY 12586. (845) 778-3811. gridleyhoran.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
