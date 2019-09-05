Home

Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
1950 - 2019
Donald Pincott Obituary
Donald Pincott
August 31, 2019
Deland, FL
Donald Pincott passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Halifax Health Hospice in Orange City, FL. He was 69 years old. Son of the late Harry B. and Dorothy Zinn Pincott, he was born in New York, NY. Don grew up in Valley Cottage, NY and graduated from Nyack High School.
Donald was a highly skilled horticulturist who graduated from the State University of New York at Cobleskill. He started his career working for florists and nurseries in New York and New Jersey. After relocating to Florida, he worked for CB's Wholesale Nursery in New Smyrna Beach. He retired from Home Depot after working there for 17 years.
Don enjoyed everything in nature and a had a large orchid collection. He also loved to travel and particularly enjoyed taking cruises. He worked hard and enjoyed life. His smile and laughter and easy going manner will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife at home, Katherine Savannah Pincott; his brothers: Steven Pincott and his wife, Maxine of Westminster, MA, Peter Pincott and his wife, Kathy of Cornwall, NY; his sisters: Susan Mounteer of Port Orange, FL, Valerie Pincott of Holly Hill, FL, Nancy Fox and her husband, Kenneth of Umatilla, FL, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 7th at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Service will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Cemetery of the Highlands in Highland Mills, NY.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the , PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
