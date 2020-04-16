|
Donald R. Fowler
December 10, 1935 - April 12, 2020
Cornwall, NY
Donald R. Fowler, a Cornwall resident for 43 years, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, NY. He was 84 years old. The son of the late Charles B. Fowler and Mabel (Ackerman) Fowler, Donald was born on December 10, 1935, in Peekskill, NY.
Donald attended Shrub Oak Schools and Michigan Technology University and enjoyed careers as a Telephone Lineman and as a Draftsman for a kitchen design company before working as a Chemical Technician for Union Carbide Corporation. He retired after 25 years of service and, not content to sit idle, he co-founded Akin-Fowler Photography Studio with his wife Karen, which specialized in animal photography.
Donald was a man of many talents. He loved antiques and collecting old bottles and in the 1970's he opened an antique shop in Garrison, NY, where he enjoyed woodworking, restoring and refinishing old furniture and fixing antique clocks. He also loved researching old maps of the Hudson Valley and hiking through different areas. He was always available to help family and friends with all kinds of fix-it projects. He was a kind and loyal friend and will be missed by all who were fortunate to have known him.
Donald was married to Karen V. Akin who survives him at home. He is also survived by a daughter: Rowan Merante and her husband, Dana Olsen; his sons: Douglas, Nathan and his wife, Michelle, and Seth and his wife, Laurie; his step-children: Todd and Troy Akin and Heather Hannawalt and her husband, Philip. Also surviving are his cherished grandchildren: Clare Gallagher, Jessica, Kate, Jack and Caroline Fowler, Alyssa and Aidan Fowler and Jeremy Fowler; his faithful dog, Charlie and his longtime friend and former wife: Linda Fowler. He was predeceased by his parents, his brothers: Richard and Charles; and his grandson: Max Gallagher.
Due to the public health concerns of the Corona Virus (Covid-19), there will be no services at this time. On behalf of the family, thank you for your understanding and support during this difficult time.
