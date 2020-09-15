Donald Robert Becker
February 6, 1946 - September 14, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Donald R. Becker, a lifelong resident of Newburgh, NY, entered peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, September 14th, 2020. He was the son of the late Alfred Becker and Ann Saffioti Becker. He was born on February 6th, 1946.
Donald was a loyal alumnus of St. Patrick's High School (1963), Georgetown University (1968), and Fordham Law School (1970). As an attorney in private practice, Donald had the privilege of helping his clients and proudly served as Attorney to the Town of Newburgh for many years.Donald's second career was as co-owner of the Ann's Hallmark Stores founded by his mother Ann.
Donald lived for politics and baseball. He was a member and past chairman of the Town of Newburgh Republican Committee for over forty years. Donald actively supported candidates for public office at every level of government. Donald served as a volunteer and General Manager of the Newburgh Nuclears for over fifty years, and helped hundreds of young athletes with their careers in sports. Donald was also an assistant scout for the Dodgers.He was a member of many local charitable organizations and a devoted parishioner of Sacred Heart Church.
Survivors include his aunt, Matilda Saffioti; his cousins, Jack Saffioti, his wife Janice, and their daughter, Ashley; Cosmie Saffioti, his wife Susan, and their children, Laura, Mary, and Emerson; Michele Saffioti Pickering and her daughters, Courteney, Shannon, Morgan, and Brittany; James Saffioti, his wife JoAnn, and their children, Joseph and Sara; Joseph Saffioti, his wife Kim Marie, and their daughter, Isabella; and Andreana Saffioti Fischera, and her husband James.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his aunt, Rose Saffioti DeLar, and his uncles, the Hon. Daniel Becker and Dominick, Cosmie, and Joseph Saffioti.
Family will receive their friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 17th at the Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh, NY. Due to the continued public health occupancy limitations a wait time may be necessary, and facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 18th, at Sacred Heart Church, 301 Ann St, Newburgh, NY. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Sacred Heart Church and St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital, Newburgh, NY.
Arrangements under the direction of Brooks Funeral Home. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com
or call (845) 561-8300