1/1
Donald Robert Becker
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Robert Becker
February 6, 1946 - September 14, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Donald R. Becker, a lifelong resident of Newburgh, NY, entered peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, September 14th, 2020. He was the son of the late Alfred Becker and Ann Saffioti Becker. He was born on February 6th, 1946.
Donald was a loyal alumnus of St. Patrick's High School (1963), Georgetown University (1968), and Fordham Law School (1970). As an attorney in private practice, Donald had the privilege of helping his clients and proudly served as Attorney to the Town of Newburgh for many years.Donald's second career was as co-owner of the Ann's Hallmark Stores founded by his mother Ann.
Donald lived for politics and baseball. He was a member and past chairman of the Town of Newburgh Republican Committee for over forty years. Donald actively supported candidates for public office at every level of government. Donald served as a volunteer and General Manager of the Newburgh Nuclears for over fifty years, and helped hundreds of young athletes with their careers in sports. Donald was also an assistant scout for the Dodgers.He was a member of many local charitable organizations and a devoted parishioner of Sacred Heart Church.
Survivors include his aunt, Matilda Saffioti; his cousins, Jack Saffioti, his wife Janice, and their daughter, Ashley; Cosmie Saffioti, his wife Susan, and their children, Laura, Mary, and Emerson; Michele Saffioti Pickering and her daughters, Courteney, Shannon, Morgan, and Brittany; James Saffioti, his wife JoAnn, and their children, Joseph and Sara; Joseph Saffioti, his wife Kim Marie, and their daughter, Isabella; and Andreana Saffioti Fischera, and her husband James.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his aunt, Rose Saffioti DeLar, and his uncles, the Hon. Daniel Becker and Dominick, Cosmie, and Joseph Saffioti.
Family will receive their friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 17th at the Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh, NY. Due to the continued public health occupancy limitations a wait time may be necessary, and facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 18th, at Sacred Heart Church, 301 Ann St, Newburgh, NY. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Sacred Heart Church and St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital, Newburgh, NY.
Arrangements under the direction of Brooks Funeral Home. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brooks Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved