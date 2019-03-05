|
Donald "Donny" Rose
September 20, 1950 - March 4, 2019
Ellenville, NY
Donald "Donny" Rose, of Ellenville, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Albany Veterans Hospital. He was 68. He was the son of the late James Rose and Dorothy VanDemark, born on September 20, 1950 in Ellenville, NY.
Donny proudly served our country in the U.S. Military. He was known as a jack of all trades, but specialized in plumbing and maintenance, working for many places in the Catskills, including some of the areas resorts. In his free time he enjoyed hunting and fishing and kicking back to watch his old western movies. But above all else he truly loved his family and treasured the time he got to spend playing with his grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, he will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife of over 42 years, Sally A. Rose; his children, Dolores Barclay, Donald Zenefski, Laurie Burger (James Horton, Jr.), Lisa Bivins (Craig) and Brenda Magsamen (Jason); his grandchildren, Kaylee, Jason Jr., Gavin, Brady, Willow, Devin, Danny, Donald, Dylan and Luke; his siblings, Charles "Butch" Rose and Loretta Chase; as well as several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his siblings, James Rose, Eunice Brown, Carolyn Wells and John Tim Rose.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. A military honors service will take place at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home; for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019