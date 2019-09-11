|
Donald Roy Dunn
February 7, 1926 - September 9, 2019
Middletown, New York
Donald was born February 7th, 1926 in Mahwah, New Jersey to Nina Louise and John Belmont Dunn, both predeceased. He graduated from Jersey City Evening High School, and became a printer. He met his wife, Hilda Albrecht, when he organized a square dance club at the YWCA. They were married October 1, 1949 in St. John's Lutheran Church, Jersey City, NJ and celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary. They moved to Middletown, NY in September 1955. Don worked at the Middletown Times Herald and they joined St. Paul's United Methodist Church. He became a Sunday School Teacher (5th and 6th grade boys) and Assistant Scoutmaster at Boy Scout Troop 56 for 19 years.
Through the years that followed, he served as Superintendent of Church School and on many committees of the church and was the mentor for the Youth Fellowship for nine years, as well as their Church School Teacher. He worked at the Southern NY Publishing Co. for 19 years in Monticello and then at Sears. He retired from Sears in 1989 and began volunteering at the Catskill Regional Library, reading the news to the visually impaired. He also volunteered at the Mulberry House Senior Center Tax Help for the Elderly program. He loved to garden vegetables and flowers. He was also an accomplished carpenter. In 1981 he joined the Elks Lodge 1097 in Middletown and served on The Saturday Night Dance Committee for several years. He undertook the signage for activities of the Lodge and also worked with the Bingo Committee. Don passed from this life on September 9, 2019.
He is predeceased by sisters: Ruth, Muriel and Edith; also brothers: Beverly, Stanley, Oliver and Clinton. He was also predeceased after 13½ years by his constant companion dog, "Fella".
He is survived by his wife, Hilda and their children: Reverend Martha Gross (John) in Toledo, Arleen Heimann (Patrick) in Tucson, and Kenneth Dunn (Ellen) in Scotchtown; three grandchildren: Rebecca Whalen in Michigan, Christopher Dunn in Newburgh, and Andrea Dunn in Scotchtown; two great-grandchildren, Clara and Gage in Michigan; and twenty-two nieces and nephews and many grand nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 13 at Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, 33 Railroad Ave., Middletown. A Funeral Service will commence at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 14 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 58 West Main St., Middletown. Interment will follow at Wallkill Cemetery, on Midway Rd. in Middletown.
Thanks go to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan and to many neighbors and friends for their assistance.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a memorial fund at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 58 West Main St. UMC, Middletown, NY 10940 or Hospice of Orange and Sullivan, 90 Crystal Run Rd., Middletown, NY 10940.
Arrangements are under the direction of Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, 845-343-6918. Messages of condolences can be left for the family at www.morsefuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019