Donald Rupp
1937 - 2020
Donald Rupp
April 28, 1937 - November 30, 2020
Barryville, NY
Donald Rupp of Barryville, NY passed away on November 30, 2020 at the age of 83. Born April 28, 1937, Don was a beloved son, father, grandfather, and partner.
After serving honorably in the U.S. Army until 1959, where he made many lifelong friends, Don returned home to Barryville, NY where he would start his family. Don was a persistent, outspoken advocate for his community and neighbors. He held elected offices as Town Councilman and as a member of the Board of Education, and he opened and ran three successful businesses throughout his life. A jack of all trades, Don was widely known as a skilled businessman, mechanic, handyman, groundskeeper, and cook. He loved to stay busy, and continued to work and remain an active participant in the political process into his 80s.
For nearly 30 years, Don shared his life with his beloved companion and "Honey Bunch", Linda. Together they enjoyed countless games of bowling, episodes of Jeopardy, and home-cooked meals with family and friends. Linda cared tirelessly for Don, ensuring that his every need was met until his final moments, which were spent together.
Don dined with his "Breakfast Club" almost everyday, and will be warmly remembered by his dear friends, including Aaron Robinson, Joe Gottlieb, Ed Hipsman, Roger Samuel, Jeff Fuhse, Elwin Paige and many, many others.
A fixture at local eateries and community events, Don was always eager to share a bit of banter or a clever joke. His generosity and kindness was not only evident, but contagious to those around him. His masterful command of the English language, both written and spoken, betrayed any notion that he had not been formally educated in the finest post-secondary institutions. Don never hesitated to pen a thoughtfully written note, letter, or editorial. His words, whether praiseful or constructive, always had extraordinary impact.
The impact of Don's loss will be enduring and far-reaching, but his memory will live on through his myriad contributions and all those who loved him.
Don is predeceased by his parents, Henry Sr. and Anna Rupp (née Beisel); his brother, Henry Rupp Jr., and his sister, Joan Keifer. He is survived by his significant other, Linda Schaeffer of Lake Huntington, NY; children: Chris Rupp and his wife, Tina of Greeley, PA, Brian Rupp and his wife, Lou Ann of Canton, PA, and Don Rupp and his significant other, Corey Fulco of Binghamton, NY; grandchildren: Corey Rupp-Bialek and her husband, John Bialek of Mount Arlington, NJ, Amanda Rupp of Lubbock, TX, Tom Rupp of Lubbock, TX, Brianna Rupp of Canton, PA, and Christopher Rupp of PA; great grandchildren: Beryl, Eric, Joshua, Sage, Sadie, Zoey, Keeler, and Karter, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Remembrance services will be postponed until family and friends can safely gather to celebrate Don's life, and will be announced at a future date.
Don's family apologizes for the omission of any important mentions, as they are far too numerous to list.
Due to COVID, the family will announce a Celebration of Don's Life gathering in the near future.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Harrison Rasmussen Funeral Home, Barryville, NY 845-557-8010.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
