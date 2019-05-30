|
Donald W. Ramsey
May 24, 2019
West Milford, NJ
Donald W. Ramsey, 90, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Paula I. (Oberst) Ramsey and born in Munhall, PA, he was the son of the late George F. and Ethel (Brown) Ramsey and has been a resident of West Milford for sixty years moving here from Wichita Falls, TX where he has served in the Air Force from 1950-1960 and a Korean War Veteran.
He was employed by the State of New York as the Chief Motor Vehicle Inspector stationed at the World Trade Center. Donald was a member of the West Milford Elks, the Frank M. Sell American Legion Post, West Milford VFW, Warwick Lodge No. 0544 F&A.M. and the West Milford Square Club.
Surviving in addition to his wife are one son, Tim S. Ramsey (wife, Linda), one daughter, Lillian A. Fitzgerald (husband, James) both of Hewitt; one brother, George Ramsey of Pennsylvania; one sister, Marion Coneby of Pennsylvania; a half-sister, Sonia Ballantine of Ohio; a niece, Carol Gantz (husband, Frank) of New York. Also surviving are five grandchildren: Luke and Leah Ramsey and Shannan, Kathleen and Erin Fitzgerald.
Friends may call at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford, NJ 07480 on Sunday, June 2 from 12 to 3 p.m. Private disposition.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to DaVita North Haledon Dialysis, 953 Belmont Ave., North Haledon, NJ 07508.
(richardsfuneralhome.com)
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 30 to May 31, 2019