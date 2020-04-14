|
Donald Walter Miller, Sr.
October 8, 1930 - April 11, 2020
Moreau, New York
Don entered into rest peacefully on April 11, 2020 in Glens Falls, NY after a long-fought illness. Don was born in Newburgh, NY on October 8, 1930, raised in Vails Gate, NY. He was the son of Curtis and Margaret (Carson) Miller.
Don was a 1949 graduate of Cornwall High School and served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He was a lifetime Newburgh resident having worked many years at DuPont, Stauffer Chemical and ultimately retiring from American Felt and Filter. Don was an avid bowler and golfer; loved gardening and meticulously maintaining his home of 54 years. Don was dedicated to his loving wife, Sally, and raising their son, never missing a ball game or event.
Don is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sarah "Sally" (Giglia) Miller; their son Don, Jr and wife Lisa Miller and granddaughters Chelsea and Leanne Miller; his sister Elsa (Miller) Zawada and nieces Karla (Zawada) Hurley and Darleen (Zawada) Clark;
Don is also survived by daughter, Donna (Miller) Countryman and husband, Nelson; granddaughter Tammy (Countryman) Briggs and husband, Fred; grandson Craig Countryman; great grandchildren Hailey and Dustin Briggs.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, family members were not able to be with Don nor say good-bye. Sally would like to say she will miss him, and she will always love him.
There will be no services at this time. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home of Queensbury, NY. Interment will be at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. The family will hold a memorial service in the future where Don will receive his military honors.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff of The Home of the Good Shepherd in Moreau and The Pines at Glens Falls Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation for their compassionate care over the last eight months. The family would also like to extend their thanks to the friends and neighbors in Newburgh for their support and friendship through the years.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that you kindly make donations to in memory of "Donald W Miller, Sr" through ; by mail to , Inc 1 Marcus Blvd Suite 104 Albany, NY 12205; or by phone, 888-557-7177 M-F 8am-8pm ET.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020