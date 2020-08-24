Donna Cheryl Covart "Cherie"
September 28, 1946 - August 19, 2020
Liberty, NY
Donna Cheryl Covart was born on September 28th 1946 and passed on August 19, 2020 in Liberty, NY. "Cherie", "Mom" and "Grammy" were the names she chose. She dedicated her time early on as a fulltime wife and devoted mother raising her family, and later went on to complete her education and became a CDL Bus Driver for First Student.
Cherie was an amazing singer and loved all types of music including Janis Joplin, The Grateful Dead, Bob Dylan, and Willie Nelson. She celebrated at the 1969 Woodstock Festival in Bethel, NY and always had a love for Woodstock memorabilia and all things tie-dye. For many years she was a member of a ladies weekly bowling league, which enlisted her very close friends and her mom, and she volunteered with that same group at the Fosterdale Methodist Church calling themselves the "Happy Helpers". She had a cheerful and witty disposition that made everyone around her feel happy and entertained. She had a taste for fashion, makeup, and jewelry; and she was always dressed to the nines. Grammy was extremely proud her children and grandchildren whom she loved so much. She will be dearly missed by her children, grandchildren, family and friends.
Cherie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa Marie Sauer (Steven) and her son and daughter-in-law, Timothy Raymond Covart (Maureen); her grandchildren, Maegan Sauer-Erlwein (Austin), Austin Sauer (Natalie), Cassidy Sauer, Morgan Covart, Timothy Covart and Connor Covart; her great-grandchildren, Lily Sauer, Shay Sauer and Baby Erlwein; her siblings, Michael Quinlass, Brigette Quinlass and sisters-in-law, Marjorie Quinlass, Carol Covart Galietta, Susan Covart Gabriel; and by her Uncle Donald Keeler (Veronica) and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, Raymond Albert Quinlass and Ruth Jean Keeler; former spouse and father of her children, Alan Lee Covart; her brother, Raymond Lawrence Quinlass and sister-in-law, Kathy Bargfrede Quinlass.
There will be no formal services at this time. A private burial will be held at the East Cochecton Cemetery at a later date.
Donations can be made in her memory to the Cochecton Volunteer Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 4, Lake Huntington, NY 12752.
Arrangements entrusted to Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home to leave a condolence please visit stewartmurphyfh.com