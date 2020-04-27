|
|
Donna Elizabeth Bishop
March 21, 1952 - April 24, 2020
Cuddebackville, NY
Mrs. Donna Elizabeth Bishop of Cuddebackville, NY died Friday, April 24, 2020 at home. She was 68.
She was born March 21, 1952 in Middletown, NY the daughter of the late John Obermeyer and the late Beatrice Weitz Obermeyer.
Donna married Robert Bishop on June 15, 1973 in Middletown, NY.
She worked as a Library Aide for Port Jervis City School District at the Bicentennial Elementary School, Cuddebackville, NY.
A Family Statement Read: "Donna was a loving Wife, Mother, and Grandmother who devoted her life to her family. Her greatest love was spending time with her Grandchildren giving hugs, smiles, advice and "special magic words." She had a heart that was bigger than life. She worked many years for Port Jervis School District and enjoyed working with her friends and co-workers. Her love overflowed to all of "her HBE kids." She was very warm, kind and caring with a smile for all and left us with so many wonderful moments we will treasure forever."
Surviving are: her loving husband of 47 years, Robert Bishop at home; daughters: Tara Reiley and her husband, Dan of Wurtsboro, NY, Kristy Germann and her husband, Michael of Otisville, NY; sister, Carol Martin and her husband, Michael of Greenville, NY; brother-in-law, Richard Bishop and his wife, Maria of Valley Cottage, NY; three grandchildren: Jonathan and Alexandra Reiley and Matthew Germann; Also several nieces and nephews: Linda Martin-Woods, Robert Martin, Ashley and Emily Bishop.
There will be no visitation and funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Burial will be at Rural Valley Cemetery, Cuddebackville, NY.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. 845.856.5191 For additional information, or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2020