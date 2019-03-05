Home

Donna (Dray) Flynn

March 2, 2019
Formerly of Middletown, NY
Donna (Dray) Flynn was called to her heavenly home on March 2, 2019 at the age of 72. Donna was originally from Tonawanda, NY, and longtime resident of Middletown, NY.
During her time in Middletown she worked at Circleville Elementary School and Blue Cross Blue Shield. Donna was a proud supporter of Pine Bush High School where her two oldest daughters, Maureen and Michelle, graduated.
Donna volunteered with the Girl Scouts and could be found every week at Middletown Lanes with her bowling team. She enjoyed sewing, genealogy, and travel.
Donna is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Flynn) Gerow of North Carolina, and a large extended family to include son-in-law, Darryl Gerow; grandchildren, Ashley Gerow of North Carolina, Nicholas and Bridget Minutolo of Florida, Darryl Gerow Jr. (DJ) of Florida, Kaitlyn Gerow of North Carolina and numerous siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her husband, Robert F. Flynn, as well as her daughters, Melanie and Maureen Flynn.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
