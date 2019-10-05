|
Donna L. Seaman
July 30, 1950 - October 2, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Donna L. Seaman of New Windsor, NY entered into rest on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Montefiore Hospital, Bronx, NY. She was 69.
The daughter of the late Henry and Clara Kirk Seaman II, she was born July 30, 1950 in Cornwall, NY.
Donna was an employee of the Times Herald Record, and a former employee of the Cornwall Central School District. She had a great love for karaoke and country music. She had a tireless generosity and many were blessed to look upon her as a maternal figure. Her family was central to her life.
Survivors include: her beloved son, Chad Yorke and his wife Megan; granddaughter Halley; sister-in-law Sylvia Seaman; nieces and nephew: Lori, Patti-Jo, Barbara and H. Benjamin, III; cousin Michelle Welton; plus many cousins, and great-nieces and nephews.
Visistation will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, October 7 at James F. Lulves Funeral Home, 9 Avenue A, Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY. Interment will be in Bethlehem Cemetery, New Windsor, NY at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Donna's memory may be made to Hudson Valley SPCA, PO Box 356, Vails Gate, NY 12584 or to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements are under the direction of James F. Lulves Funeral Home. For directions or to send condolences please visit www.lulvesfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019