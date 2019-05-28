|
Donna M. Holmberg
January 26, 1962 - May 27, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Donna M. Holmberg, age 57 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away May 27, 2019 in Port Jervis, NY. She was born on January 26, 1962 in Port Jervis, NY, the daughter of the late Raymond Shaffer and Vivian Conklin Shaffer Reeves, who survives.
Donna was a member of St. Mary's R.C. Church, in Port Jervis. She married John J. Holmberg who survives at home. Donna is also survived by her four sons: Christopher Holmberg and his wife, Adrianna of Port Jervis, Edward Holmberg of Portland, Maine, Brian Holmberg and his companion, Chloe of Ithaca, NY, Michael Holmberg at home; her two daughters: Ivanna Scank and her husband, Abram of Port Jervis, and Destiny Holmberg and her companion, Daniel of Huguenot; her mother, Vivian Reeves at home; her sister, Diane and her companion, Kevin of Glen Spey; her mother-in-law, Virginia Holmberg of Port Jervis; her beloved grandchildren: Ava, Alyanna, Gabriella, Kendal, Gwen, Lincoln, and Carlisle; her step-brother, Richard Shaffer and his wife, Joyce of Glen Spey.
Donna was pre-deceased by her brother, Raymond Shaffer and her father-in-law, Walter Holmberg, Jr.
Visitation will be held 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Prayers will be offered 9:45 a.m. Friday, May 31 at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's RC Church, Port Jervis. Rev. Matthew Newcomb will be the celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Port Jervis, NY.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 28 to May 31, 2019