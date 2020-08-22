Donna M. Massey
July 20, 1965 - August 17, 2020
Florida, NY
Donna M. Massey, a 30 year area resident, entered into rest on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Garnet Health Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill, NY. She was 55 years of age.
The daughter of Frances R. Massey and the late George J. Massey, she was born on July 20, 1965 in Brooklyn, NY.
Donna was employed as a billing manager for SNK Petroleum Wholesalers in Hopewell Junction, NY. She enjoyed running and working out and also enjoyed riding motorcycles.
Survivors include her mother, Frances Grady and her husband, Don; her sons, Matthew L. Gallart and Michael S. Gallart; her brothers, George J. Massey and his wife, Nancy and Gregg L. Massey and his wife, Charlene; her significant other, Rick J. Rushing; five nieces and nephews. Donna was predeceased by her father, George J. Massey.
Cremation took place at the Cedar Hill Crematory in Newburgh, NY.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, August 25th at the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, 26 Grove St., Middletown, NY. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, face coverings are required in the funeral home and social distancing must be followed. The number of visitors will be limited so there may be a wait before entering the funeral home.
The family would like you to consider contributions being made in Donna's memory to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. For directions, or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com