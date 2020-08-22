1/
Donna M. Massey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna M. Massey
July 20, 1965 - August 17, 2020
Florida, NY
Donna M. Massey, a 30 year area resident, entered into rest on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Garnet Health Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill, NY. She was 55 years of age.
The daughter of Frances R. Massey and the late George J. Massey, she was born on July 20, 1965 in Brooklyn, NY.
Donna was employed as a billing manager for SNK Petroleum Wholesalers in Hopewell Junction, NY. She enjoyed running and working out and also enjoyed riding motorcycles.
Survivors include her mother, Frances Grady and her husband, Don; her sons, Matthew L. Gallart and Michael S. Gallart; her brothers, George J. Massey and his wife, Nancy and Gregg L. Massey and his wife, Charlene; her significant other, Rick J. Rushing; five nieces and nephews. Donna was predeceased by her father, George J. Massey.
Cremation took place at the Cedar Hill Crematory in Newburgh, NY.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, August 25th at the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, 26 Grove St., Middletown, NY. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, face coverings are required in the funeral home and social distancing must be followed. The number of visitors will be limited so there may be a wait before entering the funeral home.
The family would like you to consider contributions being made in Donna's memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. For directions, or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Inc. Funeral Home
26 Grove Street
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-2142
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Inc. Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved