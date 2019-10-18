|
Donna Marie Ferguson
June 11, 1961 - October 17, 2019
Wallkill, NY
Donna Marie Ferguson, 58, a longtime resident of Wallkill passed away on October 17, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.
Donna worked for Fed Ex in Newburgh up until her retirement.
Born in Newburgh, NY on June 11, 1961. She was the daughter of the late George and Shirley Decker Sarvis.
On June 25, 1984 in Newburgh she married Frankin P. Ferguson, her husband survives at home in Wallkill. Additional survivors include her three children: Christopher, Tiffany and Kelly Ferguson all of Wallkill;, her sister: Pricilla Scheirer of Saugerties; her brothers: Joe and George Sarvis both of Fallsburgh, NY; seven grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, John Sarvis.
Services and burial are private.
Arrangements are under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home Inc., 38 Main St. Highland, NY 12528.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019