Donna Marie Hans
May 6, 1947 - March 31, 2020
Neversink, NY
Donna Marie Hans of Neversink, NY, a long time area resident, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the Catskill Reginal Medical Center, Harris, NY, she had fought her battle fiercely. She was 72.
Daughter of the late James and Frances (Tourjie) Quinn, she was born in Buffalo, NY on May 6, 1947.
Donna loved to watch her grandchildren with all of their extra-curricular activities when she wasn't gardening; she also loved to watch and attend NASCAR events. She was an amazing cook and loved to make soups for the Jersey Hunters at Uncle Bob's. She worked several jobs throughout her life, starting at Agway in Buffalo, NY. She took pride in her role as a strong and loving mother and grandmother.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Paul R. Hans; her sister, Peggy and her husband, Tom Riter; one son, Paul T. Hans and his wife, Tracey Lambert; one daughter, Kathleen and her husband, Joseph J. Poppo; her grandchildren, Joseph P. (Joe Babe) and Kaylee (Miss Kay); one sister-in-law, Gail Hans; two brothers-in-law, Peter Hans and Andrew Hans; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents and two of her siblings, James Quinn and Judith Walty; one sister-in-law, Rosemary Hans.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Mike Schulte Memorial Fund at PO Box 412, Neversink, NY 12765.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY 845-292-0001 or 845-439-5200 www.Harris-FH.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020