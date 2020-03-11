|
Dora Mae Tillman
November 22, 1932 - March, 4 2020
Newburgh, NY
Mrs. Dora Mae Tillman was born November 22, 1932 in Columbia, South Carolina, the daughter of the late Walter Bluford and Rosella Young-Bluford. Dora was the fourth child among eight siblings. She departed this earthly life to be with the Lord on Wednesday March 4, 2020.
Mrs. Tillman was educated in the Richland County Public Schools system in Columbia, SC. After high school, Dora went on in life to meet Moses Tillman Jr.; they dated and fell in love later to marry. She traveled with him in the Air Force and they settled in New York after Moses retired. Dora worked many years at the Holiday Inn in housekeeping and then went on to become a school bus driver and retired from George M. Carroll School Bus Company. One of her favorite things to do during her pastime was to Praise the Lord, and keep His word true to her heart.
Mrs. Dora Mae Tillman leaves to mourn her passing four sons: Cliffton D. Tillman of Tennessee, Heyward W. Tillman of Newburgh, NY and Kenneth L. Tillman of Washingtonville, NY, and Carl P. Tillman of Maybrook, NY; two daughters, Cheryl (Eric) Williams of Dumfries, VA and Sherrie M. Wright-Tillman of Newburgh, NY; one grandson, Heyward Tillman Jr.; six granddaughters: Tiffany Nicole Tillman, Fabine Tillman, Carlina Rae Tillman, Kayla Bryana Tillman, Mia Grace Williams, and Andrea Geraldine Wright; two great-grandchildren, Addison Evans, Jaxen Taylor of Maybrook, NY, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, friends, and all of whom will deeply miss her and cherish her memories.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Moses Tillman Jr.; her parents, Walter Bluford and Rosella Young-Bluford; three brothers: Walter Junior, John Bluford, Robert, Bluford; two sisters, Alice L. Harris, and Betty Jean Bluford-Blakely.
Mrs. Tillman will lie in repose from 4 to 5 p.m., Sunday, March 15 at the Cathedral at the House of Refuge, ORIM, 127-131 Broadway, Newburgh, NY. Home Going Celebration is at 5 p.m. at the church. Bishop Jeffrey C. Woody will officiate. Interment will take place at 10 a.m., Monday, March 16 at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Middlehope, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020