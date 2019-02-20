Home

Gray-Parker Funeral Home
100 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-5191
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Gray-Parker Funeral Home
100 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gray-Parker Funeral Home
100 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Gray-Parker Funeral Home
100 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
Dora Nora Mills


Dora Nora Mills


1936 - 2019
Dora Nora Mills Obituary
Dora Nora Mills
September 15, 1936 - February 19, 2019
Sparrowbush, NY
Mrs. Dora Nora Mills of Sparrowbush, NY and a lifetime resident of the area died Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Bon Secours Community Hospital. She was 82. She was born September 15, 1936 in Huguenot, NY, the daughter of the late Roy Boyd and the late Eva DeGraw Boyd.
Dora Nora was married for 35 years to George Mills prior to his death on August 24, 2008.
She was a life member and past secretary of Howard Wheat Engine Co. #4 Ladies Auxiliary and a member of DAR, Daughters of the American Revolution.
Surviving are three sons: Joseph R. Perrillo and wife, Anne Marie of Vermont, George W. Padgett of New Jersey, Irving T. Padgett and wife, Rebecca of Sparrowbush; two daughters: Tammy Aber and her husband, Randy of Port Jervis, Debbie Mills Thursman and her husband, Charlie of Germany; two sisters: Florence Morgan of Port Jervis,Anna Belle Padgett of Huguenot; 23 grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren; also several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her sons, Dana LeRoy Padgett, John W. Sheptock Sr., and twins David and Donald Padgett; and her sister, Dolly Cortese.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Gray-Parker Funeral home, Inc., 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 7 p.m. Cremation will follow at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made to Howard Wheat Engine Co. #4, 31 Owen St., Port Jervis, NY 12771.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis. For additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019
