Dorathea J. "Dora" O'Dea

October 19, 1940 - June 2, 2019

Millrift, PA

Mrs. Dorathea J. "Dora" O'Dea, 78, of Millrift, PA, died Sunday, June 2, 2019 peacefully at home with her son by her side. She was born October 19, 1940 in Passaic , NJ, the daughter of the late Frank Chiarello and the late Connie Catalioto Chiarello. Dora has resided in Millrift for the past 25 years.

Dorathea worked for many years in Banking. Previous to her recent retirement, she worked for the Recorder of Deeds in Milford, PA for about 20 years.

She was married to her beloved husband, William J. O'Dea, for nearly 50 years prior to his passing in 2015.

Dora made many long lasting friendships at her workplaces. She loved to be surrounded by family and friends and was dedicated to maintaining those relationships by diligently keeping in touch and sharing with them the Italian food she loved to cook.

Surviving are her son, Frank O'Dea and his wife, Karen of Sandyston, NJ; grandchildren, Shawn Megan and Kevin Joseph O'Dea; also many nieces, nephews, cousins and many other relatives.

She was predeceased by her son, Sean Michael O'Dea, and her sister, Mary Conte.

Friends and family may visit at Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main Street, Port Jervis, NY on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. John Goguen officiating. Burial will follow at Millrift Cemetery, Doug Miller Road, Millrift, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dorathea's name to: Agape Bible Fellowship, 598 Buffalo Road, PO Box 236, East Aurora, NY 14052-0236.

Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 845.856.5191. For additional information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com