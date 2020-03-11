|
Doris A. Shea
December 22, 1930 - March 10, 2020
Montgomery, NY
Doris A. Shea, age 89 of Montgomery, NY passed away peacefully at home on March 10, 2020. The daughter of the late Charles and Sylvia Brace Haynes, she was born on December 22, 1930 in Douglaston, NY. Doris worked in retail sales for Lord & Taylor on Long Island. She was married to the late John Chester Shea. She will be dearly missed.
Doris is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Doris was predeceased by her son, Robert Shea and her siblings, Charles Haynes, Edith Connors and Muriel Sylvia Bjork.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 13th at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St. Walden, NY 12586. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 14th at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Orange County Veterans Cemetery, Goshen, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made in Doris's memory to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Ct. Newburgh, NY 12550 or the Walden UMC Building Fund, 1206 State Rte. 52 Walden, NY 12586.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020