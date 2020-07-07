1/1
Doris E. Osiecki
1927 - 2020
Doris E. Osiecki
June 21, 1927 - July 4, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Doris E. Osiecki, age 93 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away July 4, 2020 in Carbondale, Pennsylvania. She was born on June 21, 1927 in Port Jervis, NY, the daughter of Frank and Ella Guinan Ulrichs.
Doris was a very faithful member of St. Mary's R.C. Church, and Most Sacred Heart R.C Church, Port Jervis. She was a religious education teacher at Most Sacred Heart R.C. Church, a eucharistic minister and lector of the church for many years.
Doris was a member of the Catholic Daughters, Court Madonna #114, Port Jervis and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Hose Co. # 5, Port Jervis Fire Dept. Doris married Henry T. Osiecki, who pre-deceased her.
She is survived by her son, Thomas H. Osiecki and his wife, Pamela of Sparrowbush; her daughter, Cathleen Alekna and her husband, Jerome of Sparrowbush; her beloved grandchildren: Stanley T. Osiecki, Jason P. Osiecki and his wife, Penny, Jennifer Clune, Karen McCann and her husband, Jason; several nieces and nephews.
Service and interment will be private at St. Mary's Cemetery, Port Jervis. Rev. Matthew Newcomb will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made in Doris's name to the American Heart Assoc., PO. Box 417005, Boston, MA. 02241-7005.
Arrangements are b y the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information or to send condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmmody.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 7 to Jul. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-3312
