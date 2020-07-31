Doris Hamilton
September 15, 1930 - July 23, 2020
Warwick, NY
Doris Hamilton of Warwick, NY passed away on July 23, 2020. She was 89 years old, 55 days short of her 90th birthday.
Born in Jersey City, NJ, she was the first daughter of Augusta Henrietta Horn and Charles Edgar Bodemann, Sr. She graduated from Fort Lee High School Class of 1948. Her class consisted of 48 people. She was an excellent student and won a Pepsi Cola Scholarship.
She was married to Rex Royal Hamilton, Sr. Doris was a quintessential mother, homemaker, and bargain shopper. She inherited her grandmothers' "Golden Hands": she was a master of any art that involved needle and thread, including sewing, needlework, knitting, and crocheting. Guided by her Virgo birth sign, she always maintained the highest standards and ensured that all her work was perfect.
Throughout her life, she loved to sing, dance and entertain. She celebrated the joy of life daily. Her first marriage ended in divorce, but she found happiness with Steve Lulich in Naples, FL, who predeceased her. After his death, she relocated to Warwick, NY to be near her family. Her last 30 years were spent with her grandchildren, other family members, and countless friends spreading happiness and sharing her talents and gifts with all. Her handiwork and cookies were legendary.
In her final years she developed Parkinson's Disease. She died suddenly of non-COVID causes. Doris and her family are forever grateful for the support of the community, and the devoted companionship of Glenna, Judy, and especially Imelda. She found her place in the Eden of Warwick and the entire family appreciates the support and love that permeates this community.
She loved all creatures great and small. The night before her death a large Barred Owl for the first and only time appeared outside her window. Many cultures believe that the appearance of an owl is a harbinger of death, and the owl carries the deceased soul to the next world. Doris died peacefully with loving family by her side.
She is survived by her children: Andrea Chenier of Queensbury, NY; Dr. Holli Hamilton of Columbia, MD; Heidi Hamilton and her husband Frank Petrucci of Warwick, NY; and Rex Hamilton, Jr. and his wife Patricia Koehler of Santa Monica, CA; five grandchildren: Emma Petrucci, Frank Hamilton Petrucci and his wife Lori, Nora Petrucci, Arty Beckford and Charlotte Beckford; brother, Charles Bodemann, Jr. and his wife Janet; sister, Catherine Carfagna and her husband Joseph; niece, Barbara Lebron and her husband Louis; nephew Chuck Bodemann and his wife Debbie, Joseph Carfagna, Jr. and his wife Jodi, and Craig Carfagna and his wife Janine; and one great-granddaughter, Annika Castillo.
In lieu of flowers, send donations to Warwick Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
. Per Doris' wishes, arrangements were private.