|
|
Doris Lee Steele
February 3, 1932 - April 20, 2020
Ellenville, NY
Doris Lee Steele, 88, formerly of Ellenville, NY, passed at the Schervier Pavilion in Warwick, NY. The beloved wife of the late Rev. Tommie Steele went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, April 20, 2020. Doris was born on February 3, 1932 in Bessemer, AL; she was the daughter of the late Willie and Hettie (Atkins) Kirk.
Doris was a member of the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the senior choir and was a part of the Deaconess Ministry. She belonged to the Gospel Group: Kirk Sisters and volunteered with the Willing Workers Committee. Doris worked at Fallsburg Poultry and retired in 1994.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children: Tommie Kirk, Jr. and his wife, Laura of Memphis, TN, Frederick L. Steele of Ellenville, Alphonso Steele and his wife, Cynthia of Melbourne, FL, Denise Younger and her husband, Rev. Raymond Younger of Ellenville, Carl Steele of Ilion, NY, Reginald Steele and his wife, Annette of Ellenville and Barry Steele and his wife, Elaine of Chipley, FL; her 29 grandchildren: Rafiki Kirk, Roshad Kirk, Joy Kirk, T.J. Kirk, James Kirk, Latisha Steele, Ashanta Steele, Shifone Steele, Denise Augustus, Elisa Steele, Dorlea Steele, Kiana Steele, Ranasha Harvey, Raymond D. Younger, Kevin E. Younger, Phillip T. Younger, Tawana D. Younger, Angela N. Younger, Marcus Steele, Thomas Steele, Carl Steele, Jr., Corey Steele, Dominique Steele, Deanna Steele, Regina Steele, Lisa Nixon, Jerrod Young, Destiny Steele and Joshua Steele; 55 great-grandchildren; her siblings: Maple Bell, Uneda Heard and Norma Dammier.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Doris was predeceased by her son, Kenneth Steele; her sisters: Catherine Adams, Lena Martin, Lucille Lane and her brother, Robert Pete Kirk.
Graveside services will be held privately at Fantinekill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Doris' name to the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 60 Berme Rd., Ellenville, NY 12428.
To send a personal condolence to Doris' family please visit www.loucksfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020