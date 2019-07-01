|
Doris Lydia (Klein) Stern
February 11, 1942 - July 1, 2019
Woodbourne, NY
Doris L. Stern, longstanding resident of Woodbourne, passed away Monday, July 1st, 2019 at age 77. She spent her final days as she lived, surrounded by her husband, Bennett; siblings: Stacy & David; daughter, Shari; and grandchildren: Josh, Sam, Amanda, & Matthew.
Doris was born on February 11th, 1942 in the Bronx, NY to Max & Rose Klein. She attended Hunter College, training to become a teacher. She wed her husband, Bennett Stern, on December 23rd, 1962 and they were together nearly every day of their nearly 57 years of marriage. Doris was a dedicated and beloved teacher for 35 years, of which she spent 3 decades teaching in Fallsburg. It was impossible for Doris to go anywhere without seeing a former student, colleague, or friend around town. From the Liberty Diner, to Shoprite, to Tilly's Diner, she was a pillar of the Sullivan County community. Her favorite singer was Frankie Avalon, and she loved American Bandstand, saying Dick Clark taught her how to dance. She was an avid collector of teddy bears, ensuring her 8 grandchildren always had something snuggly nearby. Her grandchildren were her greatest joy, treasuring every visit, phone call, and card. She is survived by her husband, Bennett; siblings, Stacy & David; children, Shari (Anthony) & Charles (Kristel), eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 3rd at Colonial Bryant Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY from 11am to 1pm. A funeral service will be held at 12:30pm. Burial will follow at Cedar Park Cemetery in Paramus, NJ.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 1 to July 3, 2019