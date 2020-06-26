Doris Virginia Bryk

November 28, 1927 - June 21, 2020

Johnson, New York

Doris Virginia Bryk, age 92 of Johnson, NY, completed her earthly journey on Sunday, June 21, 2020, in Orange County, NY.

Born in Flemington, NJ, November 28, 1927, daughter of the late Asa and Ruth Miller Gulick, she had formerly resided in Sussex, NJ and Honesdale, PA.

Doris worked as a clerk for the United States Postal Service in Johnson, NY. She was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church in Ridgebury. Doris was also a long term member of Rutgers Engine Company Ladies Auxiliary and enjoyed sending the monthly newsletters to her co members. She had a gentle, kind, and helpful manner. Doris was especially well known for her Brown Bread, baking scores of loaves for friends and family each winter.

She is pre-deceased by her three siblings: Alletta Smith, Asa Gulick, Jr., and James Gulick. Surviving are her children, Stephen Bryk of Johnson, NY and Debra Hutt and her husband, George of Hyde Park, NY; grandchildren, Kimberly and her husband Jesse in MA, and Kathryn in NY. Other survivors include sister-in-law, Rita Gulick in NJ; one great-grandchild, Levin and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her family and friends will cherish her memory and miss her greatly.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in the Holcombe-Fisher Funeral Home, 147 Main Street, Flemington, NJ. Interment will follow in Newell Cemetery, Stanton, NJ. Calling hours will be held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in Doris's name may be made to the Grace United Methodist Church, 684 Ridgebury Road, Slate Hill, NY 10973 or Pets Alive, 363 Derby Road, Middletown, NY 10940.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store