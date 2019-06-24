Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gridley-Horan Funeral Home
39 Orchard St
Walden, NY 12586
(845) 778-3811
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gridley-Horan Funeral Home
39 Orchard St
Walden, NY 12586
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Gridley-Horan Funeral Home
39 Orchard St
Walden, NY 12586
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorla Dederick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorla M. Dederick


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorla M. Dederick Obituary
Dorla M. Dederick
December 15, 1932 - June 22, 2019
Walden, NY
Dorla M. Dederick, age 86 of Walden, NY passed away on June 22, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, NY. The daughter of the late Elwood and Leda VanBlake Lockerby, she was born on December 15, 1932 in Athens, PA.
Dorla worked as an insurance agent. She was also the former organist and choir director at the Walden Baptist Church and was a member of the Walden Seniors.
Survivors include her son, Stephen Dederick of Middletown, NY; daughter, Linda M. Dederick of Walden, NY; grandchildren, Shawn (Danielle), Adam (Nina) and Casey; great-grandchildren, Nathaniel and Alexander.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 28th at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St. Walden, NY 12586. A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 29th at the funeral home. Cremation was held at Cedar Hill Crematory, Newburgh, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dorla's name to the Orange County Arboretum.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 24 to June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now