Dorla M. Dederick
December 15, 1932 - June 22, 2019
Walden, NY
Dorla M. Dederick, age 86 of Walden, NY passed away on June 22, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, NY. The daughter of the late Elwood and Leda VanBlake Lockerby, she was born on December 15, 1932 in Athens, PA.
Dorla worked as an insurance agent. She was also the former organist and choir director at the Walden Baptist Church and was a member of the Walden Seniors.
Survivors include her son, Stephen Dederick of Middletown, NY; daughter, Linda M. Dederick of Walden, NY; grandchildren, Shawn (Danielle), Adam (Nina) and Casey; great-grandchildren, Nathaniel and Alexander.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 28th at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St. Walden, NY 12586. A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 29th at the funeral home. Cremation was held at Cedar Hill Crematory, Newburgh, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dorla's name to the Orange County Arboretum.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 24 to June 25, 2019