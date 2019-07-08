|
Dorothe McNamee
May 26, 1927 - July 3, 2019
Roscoe, NY
Dorothe McNamee of Roscoe, NY, a retired administrative assistant at the Peekskill Military Academy and a longtime area resident, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Care Center at Sunset Lake, Liberty, NY. She was 92.
The daughter of the late Harvey H. and Glena Brooks Wheeler, she was born May 26, 1927 in Bryn Mawr, PA.
Survivors include two nieces, Geraldine Nice and family of Moorestown, NY and Dorothy Lamkin and family of Byron, NY; two nephews, James Wert and family of Fairless Hills, PA and John Hyden and family of Bedford, TX.
She was predeceased by her husband Everett "Mac" McNamee on October 17, 1998.
A memorial service will be Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11 AM in the Harris Funeral Home, Railroad Ave. Roscoe, NY. Pastor Virginia Bossley will officiate.
Burial will be in the Sullivan County Veteran's Cemetery, Liberty, NY.
Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Roscoe Presbyterian Church C/O Debbie Kinne, PO Box 1069, Roscoe, NY 12776.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home Railroad Avenue, Roscoe, NY. 607-498-4929 or 845-439-5200 or www.Harris-FH.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 8 to July 9, 2019