|
|
Dorothea Dewar-Wilson Ely
August 20, 1934 - February 12, 2019
Vero Beach, FL
Dorothea Dewar-Wilson Ely was born on August 20, 1934 in Brooklyn, New York to T.K ."John" Dewar-Wilson and Sophie Jacquemin. She died February 12, 2019 in Vero Beach, Florida after a long illness.
She attended public schools in Wallkill, New York and later received a B.A. in psychology from Rutgers University. She married John R. McCoy Ely on February 20, 1955 in Newburgh, NY.
She is survived by son, Michael Patrick Ely of Orlando, FL, Linda Marie Ely of Vero Beach, FL and John Ward Ely (Laura) of Hillsdale, NJ; granddaughters, Jacquline Ely of Boston, MA, Sarah Schmuker (Jason) of Washington, D.C., Maggie Ely of Hillsdale, NJ, Terry Starbuck (Sam) of Arlington, VA and grandson, Jack Michael Ely of Hillsdale, NJ; great-granddaughter, Kielty, great-grandson, Finn; sister, Carol Miles of Rogers, AR and eight nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, brothers: Thomas K. Wilson, Phillip Wilson and Bruce Wilson and sister, Marie Cimorelli.
In her retirement years, Dorothea took great pride and effort in her research and writing. Her interests varied from genealogy, astronomy, Ronald Reagan to the Titanic. She loved spirited conversation and would talk authoritatively on most subjects.
She was optimistic about life and principled in her views. She will be missed greatly.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019