Dorothy A. Freer Bradford
June 22, 1921 - May 4, 2019
Ellenville, NY
Dorothy A. Freer Bradford a lifelong resident of Ellenville, NY passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Ten Broeck Commons in Lake Katrine, NY. She was 97 years old. Dorothy was born in Ellenville, NY on June 22, 1921; she was the daughter of Pearl (Clyne) and David Freer Sr.
Dorothy graduated from the Ellenville Central Schools. She married Donald Bradford on April 23, 1944 in Ellenville, he has since predeceased her. Dorothy had worked as a Bank Officer for the Ellenville Savings Bank. She was a member of the Wawarsing Chapter Order of the Eastern Star and a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary Pioneer Engine Company. For over 50 years Dorothy shared her gift of music by playing the organ at St. John's Memorial Episcopal Church and Emanuel Lutheran Church.
In addition to her husband and her sister, Elizabeth Freer Sarr, Dorothy was recently predeceased by her daughter, Suzanne Fatum.
Surviving are her brother, David Freer Jr. and his wife, Anita of Highland, NY; grandchildren: John Fatum, Donna Fatum and Charles Fatum Jr. and his wife, Cara; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 great great-granddaughter.
Visiting will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, May 9th with a Celebration of her life beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Loucks Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Fantinekill Cemetery, Ellenville, NY .
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the , Hudson Valley Chapter, 2649 South Road, Suite 101, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
Arrangements are under the guidance of Loucks Funeral Home, 79 N. Main St., Ellenville 845-647-4343; to send a personal condolence or for directions please visit www.loucksfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 5 to May 6, 2019