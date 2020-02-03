|
|
Dorothy A. Osterhout
August 26, 1929 - February 3, 2020
Hurleyville, NY
Dorothy A. Osterhout, of Hurleyville, passed away on Monday, February 3rd at the Care Center at Sunset Lake. She was 90.
She was the daughter of the late Frank Weigand and Mary Miller, born on August 26, 1929 in Woodbourne, NY.
Dorothy(Dotty) helped support her husband's business, Howard L. Osterhout Excavations. In her free time she enjoyed playing bingo and on occasion took her chances at the slots. She often lent a helping hand at the Loch Sheldrake Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Catholic Daughters as well as a Communicant at Immaculate Conception Church in Woodbourne.
Above all else, she loved spending time with her family; her family was the most important thing in her life. She especially loved to spend time with her husband, they could often be found at the auctions, gardening or square dancing in Claryville. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister-in-law and friend. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her children: Ellen Ward and her husband Mike, Glenn Osterhout, Earl Osterhout and his wife Sue Ellen and Marlene Dauch; her grandchildren: Tim and Casey Ward, Samantha and Trevor Osterhout, Brittney Osterhout and Katie Dauch; great-grandchildren: Raelynn, Vada, Tanner, and Tera Ward; and her sister, Betty. She is additionally survived by many nieces and nephews.
She meets in Heaven her husband Howard L. Osterhout; daughter Pauline Osterhout; granddaughter Lilly Dauch; son-in-law Al Dauch; and her siblings Art Weigand, Richard and Rose Weigand, Walter and Clara Weigand, Harold and Marion Weigand, Frances and Doug Hill, and Mildred and Leonard Roosa.
Memorial contributions in Dorothy's name can be made to Immaculate Conception Church or to the charity of ones choice.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5th at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 6th at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Sullivan County Veterans Cemetery, Liberty, NY.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020