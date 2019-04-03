|
Dorothy A. Wilson
September 29, 1918 - April 2, 2019
Pine Bush, NY
Dorothy A. Wilson of Pine Bush peacefully went home to be with the Lord on April 2nd in the home that she loved after 100 years of a full life. She was born to Archibald and Rita House on September 29th, 1918 in Albany, NY. She grew up during the depression years which she spoke about often. She attended Mildred Elley's business college for girls and then landed a job in the office of Albany Felt Mill. During World War II, because of her love of country, she enlisted in the Waves, a branch of the U.S. Navy, where she trained in Stillwater, Oklahoma and then was sent to Eastern Sea Frontier headquarters in New York City. It was there that she met her first husband, Elmer C. Burns. It was love at first sight! They lived in the state of Florida and had two sons together, Laut C. Burns and Royce H. Burns. Unfortunately, Elmer died at a young age. Several years later, on one of her trips back home to Albany, she became reacquainted with a childhood friend, Kenneth J. Wilson. They were married for 34 years.
During her 29 years of living in Pine Bush, she was a proud member of the Pine Bush Ambulance Auxiliary, Pine Bush American Legion, and Mountainview Methodist Church prayer group. She loved spending time with her wonderful friends and serving with them in these outstanding organizations.
She is survived by her sons, Laut C. Burns and his wife, Sharon of Newburgh, NY, Royce H. Burns and his wife, Pamela, of Pine Bush, and Kenneth J. Wilson, Jr. and his wife, Nancy, of Middletown, NY; as well as her grandchildren: Peter C. Burns and his wife, Beth of Chattanooga, TN, Russell B. Burns and his wife, Jackie, of Walden, NY, Clifford R. Burns and his wife, Gretchen, of Flanders, NJ, and Royce A. Burns and his wife, Brandi of Pine Bush, NY, Kevin Burns and his wife, Sharon, of Otisville, NY, and Yvette Wilson and Bernadette Wilson of Middletown, NY; as well as 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was predeceased by Kenneth J. Wilson III and Thomas Wilson.
Dorothy's family would like to thank the many caring professionals from Willcare and Hospice for their love and attentiveness to her needs during her illness. We'd also like to say thank-you to her dear friends, Gary and Sue Rich, Bob and Helen Ewald, Mike and Helen Walton, and Joan and Frank Kehl, for their many years of help and friendship.
Family and friends are invited to gather from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 4th at Gagan Funeral Home, 1525 Burlingham Road, Pine Bush, NY. A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held on Friday, April 5th, at 11 a.m. also at Gagan Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 1308, 4 Martin Street, Pine Bush, NY, 12556 or Walden Animal Shelter, 2489 Albany Post Road, Walden, NY, 12586.
Arrangements entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019