Dorothy Amelia (Brown) Rhodes

February 22, 1933 - October 12, 2020

Grand Junction, CO

Dorothy Amelia Rhodes was born in Middletown, NY on February 22, 1933, to Wesley and Hazel Brown. She graduated from Otisville High School. She married John Burt Rhodes on August 26, 1951. She worked on their family farm in Greenville, NY while raising her two boys, John and Kenneth. They moved to Grand Junction, Colorado in 1991. Her husband passed away in 1994. Dorothy was a committed member of several community service groups and was also a very active member of First Christian Church. Dorothy had a great love for animals especially horses and cats. She loved God and her church family. She was preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Brown, of Mt Hope, NY and sister, Audrey Brown, of Grand Junction.

Dorothy is survived by her sons and their families. Her older son, John, and wife, Arlene, still live in Grand Junction, CO. They have two sons. Philip Rhodes and his wife, Marianne, live in Sparks, NV with their three children: Noah, Jonah and Charlotte. Tristan Rhodes and his wife, Glenda, live in North Ogden, UT with their three children: Chloe, Benjamin and Jonathan. Dorothy's younger son, Kenneth, and wife, Fern, live in Ocala, FL. Their son, Alexander Rhodes, also lives in Ocala. Dorothy was very faithful in her prayers for her family. She knew God's love personally and wanted nothing more than to share this with each of her sons, their wives, and all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at First Christian Church, Grand Junction on Saturday, November 14th. Her burial will take place at Manning Cemetery in Greenville, NY.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store