Dorothy Ann Dunlevy
November 19, 2020
Goshen, NY
Dorothy Ann Dunlevy, 98, passed away on November 19, 2020 after a life filled with loving times with her husband Joe and their six children. Dot was born in March of 1922 in Jamaica, Queens, NY and married Joseph Dunlevy, the love of her life in 1943. Joe and Dot were both World War II veterans; Joe was in the Coast Guard and Dot was in the Navy where she was one of the first Waves. After the war they moved to Goshen, NY where they opened Joe Fix Its and raised their six children. Dot and Joe were a true team until she lost her soul mate in July 1994 after 51 years of marriage.
She is survived by her children: Janice Miletich of Malone, NY, Pat and Tim Wheeler of New Paltz, NY, Eileen and Jon Miller of Golden, CO, Kathy Kubek of Isle of Palms, SC, Brian and Betsy Dunlevy of Goshen, NY, Michele and Paul Colella of Goshen, NY, honorary family member, Gene Marlowe of Scranton, PA; 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Dot and Joe have left us all with fond Dunlevy family memories such as trips to the Jersey shore and other exciting getaways with their children, in-laws and grandchildren.
Dot was an amazing mother, grandmother and friend and was always involved in many family-related activities. She was also the longest serving volunteer in the history of Arden Hill Hospital, where she volunteered for 44 years. Dot and Joe are now together for eternity. Arrangements are with Donovan's Funeral Home and she will be interred next to her husband in St. John's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, by Dot's request, donations can be made to the Goshen Food Pantry or Goshen Humane Society, PO Box 628, Goshen, NY 10924.
The family would like to thank the staff of Valley View Center for Nursing Care, especially the Homestead unit, and Hospice of Orange County for the compassion and attentiveness given to Dot while in their care.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday, November 21 at St. John the Evangelist RC Church, 71 Murray Ave., Goshen, NY 10924. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Goshen, NY.
