|
|
Dorothy Ann Lynch
May 27, 1960 - April 2, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Dorothy Ann Lynch of Port Jervis, NY died on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center, Middletown, NY. She was 78.
She was born December 8, 1940 in New York City the daughter of the late Russell Gardner Cogswell and the late Anna Dorothy Cudney Cogswell.
Dorothy married Allen Martin Lynch, Sr. on May 27, 1960 in the Bronx.
She was a member of St. Mary's R.C. Church and a past member of Holy Cross R.C. Church. Dorothy served as a Eucharist Minister at Orange Regional Medical Center and Bon Secours Community Hospital for many years. She was also a past member of the Greenville Memorial VFW Post No. 3175 Ladies Auxiliary.
Surviving are her loving husband of 58 years, Allen M. Lynch, Sr.; daughter: Debra A. Lynch; sons: Allen M. Lynch, Jr. and Kenneth J. Lynch; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren;
also many nieces, nephews and cousins. Dorothy was predeceased by her son, Joseph Kevin Lynch, and her granddaughter, Elizabeth Lynch.
Friends and family may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 7th at Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main Street, Port Jervis, NY 12771. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 8 with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's R.C. Church, 46 Ball Street, Port Jervis, NY with Rev. Matthew Newcomb officiating. Cremation will be held at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA. A private burial of cremains will be held at a later date at Unionville Cemetery, Unionville, NY.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 845.856.5191; for additional information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019