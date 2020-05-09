Dorothy B. Gilbert Dunham

January 8, 1937 - May 4, 2020

Elizabethtown, NY

Dorothy B. Gilbert Dunham, age 83 of Elizabethtown, NY, entered into rest on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, NY.

Dorothy was born January 8, 1937 at Suffern hospital in Suffern, NY. She is the daughter of the late Maurice Gilbert Sr. and the late Rachel Herring of Cochecton, NY. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Robert H. Dunham Sr. of Middletown, NY; her brother, Robert Gilbert his wife, Ruth; as well as her younger sister, Gloria Gilbert.

Dorothy is survived by her children: Rachel Dunham of Middletown, Joseph A. Dunham Sr. and his wife, Heather of Campbell Hall, Robert Dunham Jr. of Middletown, Theresa Berdon and Bonnie Babcock, both of upstate NY; Dorothy's grandchildren: Thomas Hendricks, Joseph Dunham Jr., Robbie Dunham Jr., Dillon and Emily Dunham, Albert John and Jennifer Berdon, Liz Sabo, Joseph and Warren Woodmansee. Dorothy is also survived by her sister, Evelyn Bayless and her husband, Bill of Elizabethtown and her big brother, Maurice Gilbert Jr. of Tennessee. Dorothy also has many great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; as well as extended family members.

Due to the ongoing healthcare crisis a memorial service will be announced at a later date. A special thanks goes to Donovan's funeral home who will be handling the memorial service.



