Dorothy B. Gilbert Dunham
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy B. Gilbert Dunham
January 8, 1937 - May 4, 2020
Elizabethtown, NY
Dorothy B. Gilbert Dunham, age 83 of Elizabethtown, NY, entered into rest on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, NY.
Dorothy was born January 8, 1937 at Suffern hospital in Suffern, NY. She is the daughter of the late Maurice Gilbert Sr. and the late Rachel Herring of Cochecton, NY. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Robert H. Dunham Sr. of Middletown, NY; her brother, Robert Gilbert his wife, Ruth; as well as her younger sister, Gloria Gilbert.
Dorothy is survived by her children: Rachel Dunham of Middletown, Joseph A. Dunham Sr. and his wife, Heather of Campbell Hall, Robert Dunham Jr. of Middletown, Theresa Berdon and Bonnie Babcock, both of upstate NY; Dorothy's grandchildren: Thomas Hendricks, Joseph Dunham Jr., Robbie Dunham Jr., Dillon and Emily Dunham, Albert John and Jennifer Berdon, Liz Sabo, Joseph and Warren Woodmansee. Dorothy is also survived by her sister, Evelyn Bayless and her husband, Bill of Elizabethtown and her big brother, Maurice Gilbert Jr. of Tennessee. Dorothy also has many great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; as well as extended family members.
Due to the ongoing healthcare crisis a memorial service will be announced at a later date. A special thanks goes to Donovan's funeral home who will be handling the memorial service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 9, 2020
She was my Aunt Dot and she was always great to me when my family used to visit her growing up. I havent seen her in quite a few years but I thought of her often. I will miss her very much Have a lot of great memories of her. I love her very much! I send my thoughts, prayers and love to all my cousins and family. Love you.
Margaret (Hall)
Family
May 9, 2020
Loved you so much Aunt Dot, have lots of wonderful memories with our visits, the fair and Verona beach. You will be missed. Love you all♥
Maria Brennan
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved