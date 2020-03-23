|
|
Dorothy B. McAvey
February 5, 1931 - March 19, 2020
Monroe, NY
Dorothy Brierton McAvey went to her Salvation on Thursday March 19, 2020 in Dunedin FL. She was 89 years old. Born in Queens Village N.Y. on February 5,1931 she was the daughter of the late Francis and Dorothy Sullivan Brierton.
Known for her beautiful smile, genuine laugh and kind giving nature, Dorothy was dearly loved by anyone who met her. Dorothy and her husband Robert F. McAvey made their home for decades in Monroe NY where they raised their large family. They graciously opened their home and arms for anyone who crossed their path. Affectionately known as Mama Mac, Dorothy was second mother to many. The memories of all those who felt her grace tell the tale of a life well lived. Her devotion to Community was evident in her volunteering from Girl Scout Cookie Mother to many activities at Sacred Heart School and the Village of Monroe.
Dorothy was married to the late Robert F. McAvey on February 22, 1954 and shared a lifetime of true love.
Dorothy is survived by her six children, Robert M. McAvey of Poughkeepsie NY, Michael F. McAvey and his wife, Kathleen, of Ridgewood NJ, Colleen M. McAvey of Clearwater, FL, Timothy B. McAvey and his wife, Patricia, of Harriman, NY, Daniel L. McAvey of Rosharon, TX, and Dorothy M. McAvey of New Port Richey FL. She is also survived by her finest hour, her six grandsons, Chase J. Mazzariello, Cody J. McAvey, Michael E. McAvey, Naval Ensign Aaron N. McAvey. Christian B. McAvey, and Spencer F. McAvey.
Due to present circumstances as well as her Grandsons Navy Deployment, services and internment will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made be made to Autism Inspired Academy at www.autisminspired.org Go to "Contact us" tab has donate button.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020