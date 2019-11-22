Home

Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Peter's Church
Plattsburgh, NY
Interment
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Hawthorne, NY
1920 - 2019
Dorothy Bonte
May 27, 1920 - November 19, 2019
Harriman, NY
Dorothy Bonte, 99, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Meadowbrook Healthcare Facility. Dorothy is predeceased by her son, Gerard Bonte and daughter, Alice Bonte.
She was born in New York City on May 27, 1920, the daughter of the late John and Marie Solesky. She is survived by her son, Ted Bonte Sr. and wife, Karen; her daughter, Jean and husband, Bill; daughter-in-law, Lynn Bonte Romano; grandchildren: Ted Bonte Jr., Brett Bonte, Michael Iannone and Christopher Iannone; great-granddaughters, Jessica Bonte, Saoirse Bonte, and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m., Monday, November 25 at St. Peter's Church, Plattsburgh, NY. Interment will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26 at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, NY.
Memorial donations may be offered to in Dorothy's memory.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Plattsburgh, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
