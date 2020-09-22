Dorothy Brown

December 7, 1940 - August 26, 2020

Columbia, Maryland

Ms. Dorothy Christine Brown (Nee) Butler of Columbia M.D. passed away peacefully at home on August 26, 2020 surrounded by her beloved children Mrs. Gwendolyn (Battle) Murray, Ms. Marian Lois Battle and Mr. Ronald Allen Battle.

Ms. Dorothy Christine Brown was born on December 7, 1940 to Mr. James Cyrus Butler and Gladys T. (McLaurin) Butler in Mount Pleasant, NC. The family relocated to Newburgh, NY in 1953. Ms. Dorothy Brown graduated from Newburgh Free Academy in 1957 and continued her education at Orange County College and the prestigious Mount Saint Mary's Collage where she received her nursing degree. Ms. Dorothy was also licensed as a Alcohol and Alcohol Abuse Counselor. Ms. Dorothy Brown went on to work at the Letchworth Village for handicap children and private nursing duty. Ms. Dorothy enjoyed working at The Montrose Veterans Hospital for many years.

After a successful nursing career Ms. Dorothy Brown retired from nursing and relocated to Columbia M.D. into her dream home.

Ms. Dorothy Brown loved to listen to music, travel, dogs, taking and collecting beautiful pics, she had a sweet spirit for handicap and under privileged children. One of Ms. Dorothy Browns biggest adventures was traveling to the Holy Land - Jerusalem.

Ms. Dorothy Brown was preceded in death by her Father, Mr. James Cyrus Butler, Mother, Mrs. Gladys T. (McLaurin) Butler, Sister, Ms. Faye Butler and beloved son, Mr. Larry Kieth Battle.

Ms. Dorothy Brown is survived by her three children: Mrs. Gwendolyn (Battle) Murray, Ms. Marian Lois Battle and Mr. Ronald Allen Battle; six grandchildren: Mr. Brady Bernard Brown Jr., Mrs. Jonique Smith (Dakari), Ms. Krystyna A. Murray, Ms. Gwendolyn J. Murray, Mr. Ronald Paul Battle, Mr, Charles Battle (Chuck); four great grandchildren: ZaNya Blunt, Jasmine N. Jamison, Ajani Smith (AJ) and Omari Smith; sisters, Mrs. Josephine Hill, and Elder Ms. Joyce Butler; one brother, Mr. James D. Butler; special sister friends, Ms. Lois Paris White, Mrs. Essie Green, Mrs. Tony Sullivan and Mrs. Paula Blake; the very special and treasured relationship with her adopted Mi-Mom and Mi-Pop Dr's Virginia and George Manning; along with a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Ms, Dorothy Christine Brown loved her family and friends and her family and friends loved her. From our loving hearts to Gods loving arms may Dorothy Christine Brown rest in love, peace and joy until we meet again we love you!

Isaiah 40:8

The Grass Withers

The Flower Fades

But the word of our God Stands Forever!

Amen

Memorial services will be held at Mt. Carmel Church of Christ September 26, 2020 at 11 a.m., 1524 Route 300 Box 866 Newburgh, NY 12551-0886. Zoom Dial-In Information: https:/us02web.zoom.us/j/2188068036?; pwd:WXdoNXlyR2ZDSIFLQkVLcjEzOHh6dz09. By phone: 1-646-558-8656 Meeting ID 218 806 8036 Password 584607.



