Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donovan Funeral Home Inc
82 S Church St
Goshen, NY 10924
(845) 294-6422
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Szarowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy C. Szarowski


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy C. Szarowski Obituary
Dorothy C. Szarowski
May 29, 1963 - March 31, 2020
Goshen, NY
Dorothy C. Szarowski, 56, of Goshen, NY, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at home.
Dorothy was born May 29, 1963 in Buffalo, NY the daughter of Donald and Thelma (Hoffman) Bailey. She graduated from Orchard Park High School, Buffalo State College, and the University at Buffalo. She worked at the Scotchtown Avenue Elementary School as a Librarian and also at the Goshen Public Library. She was a beloved member of her community and inspired the lives of many students in her years of teaching.
A former high school art teacher, Dorothy continued to find time and space for art throughout her life and in her work. In recent years she found joy in her rediscovered love of travel, visiting Peru, Ireland, Vermont and New Orleans. She also indulged her love of music and met many friends by volunteering during concerts at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. She loved reading, gardening, baking, and was always looking to help people.
She is survived by her daughter, Rachel Pizappi (m. Dan); son, Michael; their father, John; two granddaughters, Hudson and Juniper Pizappi; her mother, Thelma; her siblings, Donna Noell (m. Ray), Jan, Nancy, Jim, and Kathy Worth (m. Rex); nieces, Heather Noell-Morgan and Julie Lehr; and her nephew, Cooper Worth. Szarowski Family: mother-in-law Virginia, Barbara, Sandra Ricigliano (m. Mike), and Julie Szarowski-Cox (m. Craig); nephew Mat Dombrowski and niece Courtney Ricigliano. She leaves behind many beloved friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Donald, in 2014, and her father-in-law, John Szarowski, in 2003.
In light of the current health crisis, all services will be private.
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -