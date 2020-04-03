|
Dorothy C. Szarowski
May 29, 1963 - March 31, 2020
Goshen, NY
Dorothy C. Szarowski, 56, of Goshen, NY, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at home.
Dorothy was born May 29, 1963 in Buffalo, NY the daughter of Donald and Thelma (Hoffman) Bailey. She graduated from Orchard Park High School, Buffalo State College, and the University at Buffalo. She worked at the Scotchtown Avenue Elementary School as a Librarian and also at the Goshen Public Library. She was a beloved member of her community and inspired the lives of many students in her years of teaching.
A former high school art teacher, Dorothy continued to find time and space for art throughout her life and in her work. In recent years she found joy in her rediscovered love of travel, visiting Peru, Ireland, Vermont and New Orleans. She also indulged her love of music and met many friends by volunteering during concerts at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. She loved reading, gardening, baking, and was always looking to help people.
She is survived by her daughter, Rachel Pizappi (m. Dan); son, Michael; their father, John; two granddaughters, Hudson and Juniper Pizappi; her mother, Thelma; her siblings, Donna Noell (m. Ray), Jan, Nancy, Jim, and Kathy Worth (m. Rex); nieces, Heather Noell-Morgan and Julie Lehr; and her nephew, Cooper Worth. Szarowski Family: mother-in-law Virginia, Barbara, Sandra Ricigliano (m. Mike), and Julie Szarowski-Cox (m. Craig); nephew Mat Dombrowski and niece Courtney Ricigliano. She leaves behind many beloved friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Donald, in 2014, and her father-in-law, John Szarowski, in 2003.
In light of the current health crisis, all services will be private.
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020