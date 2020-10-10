1/1
Dorothy Crimmins
1934 - 2020
Dorothy Crimmins
December 14, 1934 - October 8, 2020
Monroe, NY
Dorothy Crimmins entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Valley View Nursing Center in Goshen, NY after a life filled with love and laughter. She was 85 years old. Daughter of the late Daniel and Margaret (Healy) Crimmins, she was born on December 14, 1934, in New York, NY.
Dorothy was an Assistant Manager for Lamstons Store in New York, NY. She was a member of St. Anastasia Church in Harriman, NY and enjoyed traveling and trips to the casino.
Survivors include her nieces and nephews: Joanne Sagala, John (Sheri) Sagala, Theresa Sagala, Kevin (Jacqueline) Crimmins, Karen (Michael) O'Rourke, and Thomas (Robyn) Crimmins, her sister-in-law Patricia Crimmins, and ten great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her best friend Linda Grossel.
Dorothy was pre-deceased by her siblings: Margaret, Theresa, Elizabeth (Sagala), Thomas and James Crimmins.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:30 am at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m., on Tuesday October 13, 2020 at St. Anastasia Church in Harriman, NY. Interment will follow at St. Anastasia Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be limited occupancy and we ask you to please adhere to the state regulations regarding face masks and distancing.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN. 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe.
845-782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
OCT
13
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Anastasia Church
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
117 Maple Ave
Monroe, NY 10950
(845) 782-8185
